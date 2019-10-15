One person hospitalized after Knoxville apartment complex shooting

Knoxville police said one person was hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

KPD responded to the area of Holston Oaks Apartment Complex on the 1000 block of Natchez Avenue around 11 a.m. to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene they were unable to locate a victim, according to reports.

Officials said shortly after, a victim arrived at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Facility with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was reportedly brought to the hospital by a personal vehicle. Officials said the victim's injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

The incident is currently under investigation.

