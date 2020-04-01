One person hospitalized, no suspect in custody after Knoxville shooting

Knoxville police said one person was hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

KPD officers were dispatched to East Magnolia Avenue near North Kyle Street around 3:35 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Police said when they arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries. Officials said the victim is expected to survive.

Investigators said there are no suspects currently in custody. The shooting is not believed to be random and the investigation is ongoing, according to KPD.

