One person missing, 3 injured in Cincinnati building collapse

One person is still missing and three people were injured after a partial building collapsed in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio officials said.

WXIX reported that the collapse occurred at a construction site on the corner of 4th and Race streets.

Cincinnati Fire Chief Roy Winston said three construction workers were injured after the building collapsed when concrete being poured on the sixth floor became too heavy and the roof above the workers on the fifth floor collapsed.

Winston said all three are in stable condition.

Read more from WXIX here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News via WXIX. All rights reserved.