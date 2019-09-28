11-month old twins found in hot car in Alabama, 1 dead

An 11-month old boy was pronounced dead Friday afternoon due to heat-related injuries after being left in a hot car, according to police.

The boy and his twin sister were reportedly left in a car for hours at a car dealership in Alabama, Friday.

Emergency responders said they responded to Sunny King Honda around 11:54 a.m. after receiving a 911 call of two infants left in a vehicle.

Officials said the father of the children works for the dealership and had taken the twins out of the backseat of his car by the time officers arrived. Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge said the twins were still in their car seats.

Both children were transported to the Regional Medical Center. The 11-month old boy died at the hospital. Officials said the twin sister is doing well.

The Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said the children were left in the car from 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Police did not identify the infants.

Chief Partridge said the temperature was 91 degrees when the children were found.

