One woman is dead after an early morning house fire, according to the Sevier County Sheriff.

Sheriff Ron Seals said crews were dispatched to a house fire at 173 Whites School Road at about 5 a.m on New Year's Day.

After the fire was out, investigators discovered the body of Brenda Norris, 74, inside the burned house.

The cause of the fire and the woman's official cause of death remain under investigation.

