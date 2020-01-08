One-year-old found unresponsive in tub, Knox Co. Sheriff's Office investigating

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a one-year-old was found unresponsive in a tub at an area residence on January 8.

The child was found at a residence in the 1200 block of Boyd Station Road around 8 p.m.

The sheriff's office said the child was transported to Tennova West and is in stable condition as of Wednesday night.

The sheriff's office said they will continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.