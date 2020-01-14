Oneida Middle School grieves unexpected loss of student

Oneida Middle School is grieving the loss of one of its students Monday.

According to a letter sent home to parents from Principal Kelley Posey-Chitwood, Hunter Hall unexpectedly passed away.

The 13-year-old's mother, Tracy Hall, said he suffered a medical emergency in class Monday. Hall said they wouldn't know the exact cause of death until after an autopsy is performed.

"He was a very special child. He loved everybody and everybody loved him," Hall said.

Hall said her son just turned 13 in December and was in the sixth grade.

In a letter sent home Monday, principal Posey-Chitwood said "this loss raises many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire

school, especially our students."

The Oneida Special School District had a Crisis Intervention Team and counselors available for students.

"We are saddened by the loss to our school family and will make every effort to help you and your child as needed," Posey-Chitwood said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.