Oneida hospital employees report no pay from owner Rennova Health

Employees at Big South Fork Medical Center said their paychecks were supposed to come in Friday, September 20, but still have not arrived.

Three sources who wished to remain anonymous told WVLT News payday has been delayed several times.

The company behind Big South Fork Medical Center is Florida-based Rennova Health, the same company behind Jellico Community Hospital.

Some Jellico employees reported similar pay problems that started several weeks ago. Employees there reported getting paid last Friday, which was a week late. They said several employees had already quit because of the problems. Some employees at Big South Fork also called out because they were not getting paid.

Big South Fork employees also said their insurance was canceled July 1st, but Rennova continued to deduct premiums from employees' paychecks for several weeks after.

Employees said they were told Rennova would reimburse any deductions by September 16. They said as of September 24, that money still has not come in.

WVLT News reached out to Big South Fork Medical Center's administration office and asked for the CEO, Hal Leftwich, however a woman who answered the phone said they had no comment and asked us not to call back.

Rennova Health is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL. WVLT tried calling several extensions listed on the company's website. Each number went to a voicemail box that was full and would not accept any more.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.