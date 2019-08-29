Oneida man killed in Kentucky crash

One man is dead after a crash on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police. It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Shawn Smith, 23, of Oneida, was driving south on I-75 in Rockcastle County when police say he lost control of his Dodge Q15. The vehicle left the roadway, traveled down an embankment and crossed over a county road, investigators said.

Smith was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said an investigation into the crash remains ongoing.