Oneida man killed in Kentucky crash

An Oneida man was killed in a crash on I-75. (Image from MGN - Copyright: Pixabay)
By  | 
Updated: Thu 10:21 AM, Aug 29, 2019

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WVLT) -- One man is dead after a crash on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police. It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Shawn Smith, 23, of Oneida, was driving south on I-75 in Rockcastle County when police say he lost control of his Dodge Q15. The vehicle left the roadway, traveled down an embankment and crossed over a county road, investigators said.

Smith was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said an investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

 