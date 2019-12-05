Furniture, decor, equipment at East Towne Mall for sale in online auction

Nearly everything inside East Towne Mall is up for grabs.

An online auction for items used by the mall over the years will go live on December 18 at 6 p.m.

Shoppers can place bids on items now. Visit the auction website by clicking here to see what is available.

Included on the list are tables, power tools, machinery, holiday decorations, office furniture, plants and other items used by the mall in the past.

There's even a large Christmas train with tracks which was last used in 2014.

A note on the auction website says items will be continually uploaded until the auction ends.

