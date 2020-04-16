Online community teaches, feeds, uplifts

Shelley Lapham is used to kids pouring into her art studio for lessons and for sharing her love of art and education in person. Now that her studio is closed, she's sharing her passion through virtual classes online. "I thought, you know this is a great way to reach people right now," said Lapham.

Her demonstrations are as simple as using food coloring to create various hues on rice, then creating a picture by gluing it onto paper.

"So this gives them a chance to be creative without having to have expensive art supplies. They're learning new skills that will help them in life with their confidence and stuff like that."

You can follow along with Lapham's free classes at

Macaroni Kid Knoxville.

Classes on coding are the first priority for Girls Inc. Tennessee Valley

when transferring skills it used to teach after school in the classroom. Now a regular Friday afternoon class lets girls get involved virtually and learn. Executive Director Kirby Deal said, "Giving girls an avenue to kind of work their brains a little bit despite the fact that they're spending a lot of time indoors, they're not able to go to school, not able to have after school programs."We have a list of some of our highest need families that are kind of in need of food resources right now and Second Harvest has done an amazing job of helping us get resources that we can then deliver to those families." The organization serves girls in Anderson, Blount and Knox Counties.

Girls need to request an invitation online to take part in the free coding classes.

A group that started as a way for foodies to connect on Facebook has now created an informal food bank system. Knoxville Eats Food Pantry facilitates people donating food to one another.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

