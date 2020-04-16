Online petition wants to Beauty Salons to reopen in April

An online petition has thousands of signatures that is asking Governor Lee to reopen Beauty Salons in Tennessee.

The petition as of April 16th now has over 6,300 signatures.

The petition is asking to allow a licensed beauty professional to perform a beauty service privately with one client in the salon at a time as of Monday, April 27, 2020.

All necessary precautions and sanitation protocols approved by the state of TN and the local Board of Health will be followed while wearing a mask & gloves.

