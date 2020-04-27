Teacher helps kids stay on track with help from a teddy bear

Monday was National Storytelling Day.

Picture: MGN

One woman used a teddy bear to help teach and took her work online.

School teacher, Tracy Bradshaw wanted kids to keep up with their learning while school is temporarily out.

One of the things she missed the most was reading to her students.

A family friend created Sawbear to help her remember her late son, Sawyer Webb, who was shot and killed near UT campus about 10 years ago.

She's written books about SawBear that reflect on the adventures she had with her son.

Bradshaw recorded herself reading "SawBear's Orange Beach Vacation" and timed it to a children's reading pace so they can follow along at home.

"It's big. It's really big. And the more I can share him the better it is, always," said Bradshaw, "So I'm just tickled to have him on social media in this way."

She edited and shared the video here

in hopes her students and anyone use it to help learn.

