How can we protect kids against online dangers?

Cybersafe Ireland said four out of ten children are talking to people they don't know online. In East Tennessee, mother Gwendolyn Mulholland can relate, because she said she caught her then 12-year-old daughter chatting with strangers on an app called Whisper and other dating sites not meant for children.

"We were able to see where she had been talking to strangers. Different people. My worst fear was if I hadn't caught her, she could have been a statistic," shared Mulholland.

Her daughter, Jayme, said she didn't have a lot of friends at the time and it felt like a good place to reach out to anonymously chat with others on the internet. She even lied about her age to do it. "I took my mom's age, and I put in her birthday 'cause I have it memorized," said Jayme. "You can say, 'I'm 18, I'm 30.' You can say whatever age you want." As a young teen now, Jayme must comply with strict parental rules online, being transparent about every password she uses and every app she downloads.

Children are getting unprecedented access online because of the prevalence of tablets and other electronics. Common Sense Media reports that by age 12, more than two-thirds of kids have their own smartphones.

Experts in child safety say meeting strangers online can lead to even more dangers offline. Lieutenant Warren Hamlin with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force based in Knoxville said, "One in 25 children, or four percent, will receive what they call an aggressive sexual solicitation. Where they are gonna be most likely to come in danger, because they're looking for some kind of offline contact."

Advocacy group Shared Hope International reports that predators seeking victims for sex trafficking use social networking and the internet as some of their top methods of recruitment.

Why do teens and preteens get entangled in the dangers of meeting strangers online? Child and family therapist Amanda Gilliam with Thriveworks in Knoxville said young brains are not yet wired for good judgment. "Children and adolescents do not have that part of their brain at a fully functioning capacity. Therefore they're typically operating from their amygdala, which is the emotional piece of their brain, so they're making decisions based on what feels good in that moment."

Officer Hamlin said keeping track of your child's online activity is not just about trusting between you and them, it's about protecting them. "It's not your child that you're worried about. It's about the 500,000 predators online every day searching for your child."

Hamlin said if your child is solicited online, you can tell local law enforcement and you can submit a cybertip online via the CyberTipline of the National Center for MIssing & Exploited Children.

Tips for parents in keeping children safe online include:

- Know your child's passwords

- Know who your child is communicating with online

- Discuss good online citizenship with your child

- Monitor phone/online activity

- Watch for red flag of too much isolated use of your child on electronic devices

Online resources with detailed information for parents:

Common Sense Media

Internet Matters

Net Smartz

ICAC Task Force

Internet Safety 101

Polaris Project: Human Trafficking and Social Media

Shared Hope

Cyber Safe Ireland

