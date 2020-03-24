Online tutorials keep crafting inspiration alive

Free crafting inspiration is available daily from Solway-based Southern Grace Mercantile. At 11:00 am, owner Charlene Saunders and her staff offer a craft tutorial via their Faceboook page.

Saunders has traditionally offered in-studio classes in crafting for adults and children. Since the coronavirus concerns have prompted extra caution, she continued offering craft kits remotely.

"We have kits with seven projects in them. And people can order those online," Saunders said.

Saunders added free tutorials to guide people while they are crafting at home. Each online lesson now is inspired by a Southern Grace craft kit, but also includes modifications for using items you already have at home.

The bunny door hanger project includes a pre-cut wooden square, which Saunders says you could use cardboard at home to substitute for.

Saunders shop creates specially cut stickers in shapes like the bunny. However, she said children could use other stickers they have at home to create their version of the painting craft.

