Open Streets Knoxville announced on Thursday that its festival scheduled for June 14, 2020, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to a release, the festival is set to reschedule for Spring 2021 and will be issuing refunds to those that have paid any fees for the event.

For any questions regarding the festival, contact Lindsey Kimble at openstreetsknoxville@gmail.com.

