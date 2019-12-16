Open enrollment deadline extended in Tennessee

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced the deadline to apply for or re-enroll in coverage for the 2020 calendar year on the Federally Facilitated Marketplace has been extended.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance, the deadline has been extended to 3 a.m. est on Wednesday December 18.

CMS said: “CMS’s primary goal is to provide a seamless Open Enrollment experience for HealthCare.gov consumers and ensure that those Americans who want coverage offered through the Exchange can enroll in a plan. In an abundance of caution, to accommodate consumers who attempted to enroll in coverage during the final hours of Open Enrollment but who may have experienced issues, starting at 3:00PM EST today, December 16 we are extending the deadline to sign up for January 1 coverage until 3:00AM EST December 18."

"This additional time will give consumers the opportunity to come back and complete their enrollment for January 1 coverage. While the website and the call center remained open for business on December 15 with over half a million consumers enrolling throughout the day, some consumers were asked to leave their name at the call center. Those consumers who have already left their contact information at the call center do not need to come back and apply during this extension because a call center representative will follow up with them later this week.”

Carriers and coverage areas on the individual market are as follows:

- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. Statewide coverage includes adding the Memphis and Nashville areas.

- Bright Health. Continuing coverage in Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville areas.

- Celtic/Ambetter Insurance. Coverage expansion into Nashville and Knoxville areas with continuing coverage in Chattanooga and Memphis areas.

- Cigna. Coverage expansion into Chattanooga and Jackson with continuing coverage in Knoxville, Nashville, Memphis, and Tri-Cities.

- Oscar Health. Coverage continues in Nashville and Memphis.

