Open house at historic Greenwood School for MLK Day

Community volunteers are hosting an open house at historic Greenwood School in Kingston for MLK Day of Service. It's a collaboration involving the Greenwood Education Foundation, NAACP, AmeriCorps and Align9 nonprofit. The groups are aligning with other community leaders to emphasis people helping people build a stronger community. The open house is from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday.

"Martin Luther King's legacy was about bringing justice and equality for all," said District 9 Attorney General Russell Johnson. "As the District Attorney for these four counties, we're about doing justice, finding the truth and making sure and making sure that is served equally across the spectrum of the communities, no matter who you are, where you're from."

NAACP volunteer Carolyn Bush Roddy, who attended school in Kingston and went on to earn a spot in the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, said, "Everybody has open arms. And we embrace each other to see where and how we can be most effective." Roddy noted that the open house will showcase that Greenwood School offers positive programs for children and adults, including a gymnasium. The open house also includes other community groups.

Align9, organized by Charlene Hipsher, is also planning MLK Day of Service events in Morgan and Loudon Counties. At 9 o'clock Monday morning, Liberty Baptist Church is hosting an event on faith-based community support. Then, at 6 p.m. in Lenoir City, Southern Belle Events will host an MLK event that includes a focus on the drug-prevention programs in Loudon County.

