Operation Crystal Mountain: 317 pounds of meth seized, 155 arrested in Tennessee

A release from the Drug Enforcement Administration said 317 pounds of meth were seized and 155 people were arrested as part of operation Crystal Mountain.

The operation also extended into West Virginia where 132 pounds of meth were seized and 20 people arrested, and Kentucky where 360 pounds of meth were seized and 60 people arrested.

“Everyone has a right to live in safety. The amount of drugs and weapons we’ve taken off the street with this operation, along with the number of drug dealers that we’ve locked up, represents a small victory in our on-going fight for safer communities for us all,” D. Christopher Evans, Special Agent in Charge of DEA’s Louisville Division Office said. “While America’s opioid crisis may dominate headlines, Operation Crystal Mountain should serve as a reminder that methamphetamine is a problem that has never gone away. The dedicated men and women of DEA, working closely with state and local law enforcement, are relentless in their efforts to rid our neighborhoods of dangerous drugs and bring to justice those who distribute them, wherever they may be."

According to the release, since January, DEA special agents have arrested 235 individuals on federal drug charges and seized more than $800,000.00 in cash and 52 firearms, as well as significant quantities of heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs.

During this same timeframe, DEA assisted its state and local counterparts with the arrest of 140 additional offenders on state-level drug charges.

"While the opioid epidemic has ravaged the nation," said the release, "Several large swaths of the U.S. see meth as their primary drug threat. The majority of the methamphetamine in the U.S. is produced in Mexico and trafficked by Mexican DTOs. However, DEA continues to work to disrupt and dismantle all components of both foreign and domestic organizations which produce and traffic methamphetamine."