Opioid crisis at heart of Knox County meetings

The opioid crisis was at the heart of a Knox County community meeting on Tuesday evening.

People impacted by the drug crisis and those simply wanting to know more met on Nov. 26 at Fulton High School to discuss how opioids are touching every part of the county.

According to community leaders, North and South Knoxville have been particularly hit hard by opioids. The Knox County Health Department said three zip codes in those areas accounted for more than a third of all overdoses.

Community leaders said they want to change that and have announced a series of town hall meetings in every zip code across Knox County.

To find out when the town hall meetings are going to be in your area, go here.

