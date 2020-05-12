Opioid overdose deaths surge in Tennessee's largest county

Health officials in Tennessee’s largest county say the number of overdoses related to opioids and other drugs has surged in the past month.

The health department in Shelby County reported 391 suspected overdoses from April 7 to May 7.

The total of 58 deaths is the county's highest for a 30-day period since record-keeping began in January 2019 using a database of incidents reported by first responders and the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center.

The county health department has issued seven “spike alerts” in the past month. The alerts call attention to a sharp rise in drug overdoses, including those involving opioids.

