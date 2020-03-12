Orange and White game still on schedule as many colleges cancel

Many college football teams have made the decision to cancel their spring games as concerns about the coronavirus continue to grow.

Michigan, Ohio State and Cincinnati are among the schools that have called off the annual game.

The University of Tennesse has not announced a change to its Orange and White game. The game is scheduled to happen on Saturday, April 18 in Neyland Stadium.

UT Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer released a statement saying, "We'll continue to rely on the advice and expertise of public health authorities and the university's Office of Emergency Management as we approach the coming days and weels with the health of our student-athletes, staff and campus community at the forefront of our decision making."

I am grateful for Commissioner Sankey's leadership, as well as the leadership of our presidents and chancellors. pic.twitter.com/aRlMhshhiQ — Phillip Fulmer (@phillipfulmer) March 12, 2020

Tennessee players hit the field on March 10 for the first time since the 2019 season to open spring practice.

The Orange and White game will be on SEC Network+ at 4 p.m. Gates open at Neyland Stadium at 2:30 p.m.

