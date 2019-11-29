Ordinance restricts chaining up dogs outside in Johnson City

A new ordinance in Johnson City restricts the chaining of dogs and establishes an annual registration for animals, WCYB reported.

According to WCYB, the ordinance takes effect on Jan. 1, 2020. Under the new measure, dogs will not be able to be kept on a pulley system in an owner's yard for more than 12 consecutive hours. Also, the dogs can't be tethered to a fixed post unless supervised.

Beginning in 2021, no dog can be chained outside without supervision, WCYB reported.

