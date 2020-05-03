Oregon strip club offers drive-thru, delivery entertainment

According to CBS affiliate CBS12, an Oregon strip club has changed the way they entertain guests during this pandemic.

Portland's 'The Lucky Devil Lounge' deeming themselves an essential business, is offering delivery and drive-thru dances and food. The club's "Boobers Delivery and "Food to Go-Go" options can be ordered using the establishment's website.

Food can be delivered to a customer's home by a dancer wearing pasties, or customers can pay $30 to gain access to a drive-thru stripper pole where you can get food and entertainment.

“The dancers are making money. Everyone that comes through is super stoked and videotaping and throwing money and just being super cool. It’s exciting when there’s a carload of people happy to see these girls dance,” club owner Shon Boulden told The New York Post.

The club's website shows a schedule of which dancers are available for the night.

“We’ve even had off-duty police officers roll through," Boulden said. "Everybody has been applauding us.”

