Oreo offers $50,000 to anyone who can guess new mystery flavor

Calling all Oreo lovers!

Nabisco announced it released a new mystery Oreo flavor Monday. Those able to identify the flavor could be eligible for a chance to win $50,000.

The mystery cookies will be available until November 10.

The secretly flavored snacks will look exactly like the traditional Oreo's, but the flavor of the creme inside will be anything but normal.

Nabisco said the mystery flavor could be a new flavor or a combination of two current Oreo flavors.

It's been two years since the limited-edition secret treats hit the shelves. The last mystery flavor was revealed to be Fruity Pebbles.

Nabisco says it will be dropping clues for fans about this cookie caper on the Oreo Facebook page.

If you're willing to take on the challenge, you can submit your guesses on MysteryOreo.com. Participants can submit up to 25 guesses each day.

