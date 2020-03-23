Organization launches fund to help transport low-income kidney dialysis patients

The American Kidney Fund is launching a coronavirus emergency fund to help transport low-income dialysis and transplant patients.

According to a release from the organization, it has reallocated $300,000 from its budget to provide "emergency assistance to patients for food, transportation and medications. It also said the organization is raising additional funds from the public, 100 percent of which will go to patients in need.

The fund will provide a grant of $250 to any U.S. dialysis or recent kidney transplant who applies and demonstrates financial need. It began accepting applications on Monday.

“The health crisis in our country is unprecedented, and vulnerable kidney failure patients are facing enormous risks and challenges,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF president and CEO. “They are losing their jobs. They have had to stop using public transit to get to their treatments, incurring costs they cannot afford. Patients with compromised immune systems need help obtaining groceries and other essentials safely. We need to do everything we can to help.”

Dialysis and transplant patients may get more information about applying for AKF emergency grants from their social workers or transplant coordinators. They may also apply on their own behalf by going here and filling out a profile in AKF’s grants management system. Patients who are already receiving AKF financial assistance may use their existing AKF grants management system profile to apply.

Any individual who would like to make a contribution to the AKF Coronavirus Emergency Fund may donate here.

