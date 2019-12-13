Organization provides free shoes to kids in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- A Blount County organization gave away free shoes to kids in need on Friday night.
On December 13, the Blount Scottish Rite was out at the New Providence Lounge in Maryville to help elementary school-aged children step into the new year the right way.
The volunteers were out from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. to give out shoes to kids who need them.
In previous years, the organization has donated hundreds of shoes at the event.
