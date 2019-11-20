Original Gerber baby turns 93

The woman who became the iconic face of Gerber baby food turned 93 on Wednesday.

Ann Turner Cook was 4-months-old when she became the face of the company in 1928.

Gerber held a contest in 1928 to find a face to represent their baby food, according to the company's website.

Gerber said many artists submitted elaborate oil paintings, but one artist's charcoal sketch caught the attention of the executives at Gerber. The sketch was done by Dorothy Hope Smith, who happened to be Cook's neighbor.

Cook's face became the official trademark of the brand in 1931.

Cook grew up to become an English teacher and later became a mystery novelist.

