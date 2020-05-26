Ornament sales to support Tennessee Theatre

An ornament shaped like the Tennessee Theatre blade will go on sale May 27.

The ornament will be available at a special pop-up shop outside the Theatre on Gay Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on Wednesday.

“The blade sign ornament is back,” Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock said. “This gorgeous glass-blown ornament is a replica of the Tennessee Theatre’s vertical sign which shines brightly over Gay Street, an omnipresent reflection of downtown Knoxville’s infectious energy and a beacon for visitors to our great city.”

Proceeds from the ornament's sales will benefit the theatre during its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The theatre has been closed since March 14, and 95% of our revenues have been lost during that time,” Hancock said. “It’s very hard to see our beloved theatre go ‘dark,’ and we’re looking forward to the day when we are open again to entertain you.

“Until then, our ornament sales come at a perfect time, allowing our patrons to plan ahead for holiday gifts and decorations – and take a little piece of the theatre home with you while you can’t visit. It also provides a way to lend support during this time when we have experienced significant financial loss.”

The ornaments are priced at $50 each. They can also be purchased online here.

