Oscar Mayer looking for a new Wienermobile driver

If you ever had dreams of driving the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, now is your chance.

Oscar Mayer is on the search for a new Wienermobile driver, known as the 'Hotdogger.'

The company announced the job opening Monday in an Instagram post. The company is looking for college seniors who have an appetite for adventure that can drive the Wienermobile throughout the nation and promote Oscar Mayer through TV appearances, interviews, charity events and promotional events.

Applicants should have a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing, though the company said applicants are not limited to those degrees.

The job is a full time, one-year paid assignment, and offers a competitive salary, benefits and team apparel paid for by Oscar Mayer.

To apply or find out more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.