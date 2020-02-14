Out with the rain, in with the mold! East Tennessee has experienced heavy rains recently, and while the clouds are gone for now, other problems are popping up--mold.

Rain leads to mold (Source: WVLT)

Doctors said mold can mess with your allergies, both indoors and outdoors.

You'll find it near lakes, whether you're at home, work or somewhere else.

"Mold grows really well in warm, humid environments, but even during the wintertime, here in the Southeast we have mold spores in the air pretty much all year long," said Dr. Laura Green, an allergist.

Doctors said if you're having problems get some allergy medicine and nose spray and you'll feel better soon.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.