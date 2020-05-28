Loudon Co. outdoor court speeds up adoption

A Loudon County woman legally adopted her three grandchildren at an outdoor court hearing on Thursday.

"Adoptions are always, if not the most happy thing that judges do, one of the most happy," said circuit court judge Mike Pemberton.

Kimberly Richardson awaited this day for more than three years.

"I'm nervous. I've also been doing it for years with them so I'm also excited they're mine and I know that they're going to be taken care of," said Richardson.

She's Elizabeth, Haley, and Trevor Walters' grandmother.

"It's good to do them. The people want to get them done and being able to do it outside has gotten their adoptions done quicker," said Pemberton.

Agreed adoptions, agreed divorces and workers compensation settlements have been handled outside for the past couple months.

"And we about got rained out today but luckily we have a break in the rain I don't know how long it will last, but we had a long enough break to get it done," explained Pemberton.

Judge Pemberton hopes to resume court inside soon.

