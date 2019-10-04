Outdoor yard sale stretches from Alabama to Newport, Tennessee

Anyone who likes yard sales will want to keep Highway 411 in their travel plans in the next couple of days.

The highway, which was a historic stagecoach route, has a large yard sale running alongside it this week.

The sale starts in Leeds, and runs through Moody, Odenville, Ashville, Rainbow City, Gadsden, Leesburg, and Centre, before extending into Cave Springs, Georgia and ending in Newport, Tennessee.

The sale started Wednesday, but vendors in Cherokee County have been making sales as far back as Monday.

In North Gadsden, where the sale has two routes, Highway 411 and Old Highway 411, shoppers talked about what interested them along the sale route.

“Bought two little kids’ toys for a dollar a piece. So, we felt like we got a bargain on them,” said Buddy Price, shopping with his wife Dianne.

Lou Ann Collier of Gadsden commented on her main interest, “Probably just a lot of antique furniture. I love antique furniture, so I’ve seen several pieces I like.”

On the hot, 100 degree day we visited, workers at the Northeast Etowah County Community Center sold cold drinks, barbecue plates and desserts inside the center, where more items were being sold.

There is everything from quilts, bicycles and roller skates to military surplus items.

The sale lasts through Saturday.

