Over $1M in drugs seized in Kentucky police chase

Kentucky officials said a high-speed chase ended in three arrests and the discovery of more than $1 million in drugs.

Troopers said the chase started on Interstate 65 on Thursday when police saw a Ford Mustang traveling over 125 miles per hour, WKYT reported.

Officers said when they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver, identified as Robert Ford, 26, refused to stop. Ford took an exit before he lost control of the car and ran off the road.

According to reports, Ford and Cortez Woodruff, 27, started running on foot but were quickly caught and arrested.

A second passenger, 27-year-old Kristin Summerour was also arrested, police said.

Following the pursuit, troopers said they found about 18 pounds of suspected MDMA in the car. Troopers said the street value of the drugs is estimated to be about $1.2 million dollars.

All three were taken to the Hart County Jail where they face drug trafficking charges.

Ford also faces charges with wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, and reckless driving, among other charges. Woodruff is additionally charged with fleeing or evading police, along with menacing, and resisting arrest.

