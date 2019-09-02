Over 24,000 pounds of beef recalled, deemed unfit for human consumption

More than 24,000 pounds of beef products -- including beef sirloin, ribeye and tenderloin -- were recalled by American Beef Packers after being deemed "unfit for human consumption."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a carcass was mistakenly released and processed into raw beef products.

The raw beef items were produced and packaged on Aug. 21. The following products are subject to recall:

- Bulk pack combo bins containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 85 BONELESS BEEF CHUCKS” with LOT NO.110 and BIN No. 85 and BIN No. 86.

- Bulk pack combo bins containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 90 BONELESS BEEF” with LOT NO. 110 and BIN No. 81, BIN No. 82 and BIN No. 83.

- Bulk pack combo bins containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 85 BONELESS BEEF” with LOT NO. 25-110 and BIN No. 84 and LOT NO 110 and BIN No. 88.

- Cases containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS RIBEYE 8/10 #1” with codes BT190821-1178, BT190821-1185, BT190821-1188, BT190821-1190, and BT190821-1194.

- 66.2-lb. case containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS RIBEYE 10 UP #1” with code BT190821-1186.

- Bulk pack combo bin containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS 90 BONELESS BEEF SIRLOINS” with LOT NO. 24-110 and BIN No. 80.

Cases containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS TERDERLOIN 4 UP” with codes BT190821-1160, BT190821-1161, BT190821-1162, BT190821-1163, BT190821-1167, BT190821-1168, BT190821-1169, and BT190821-1170.

- Cases containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS RIBEYE 10 UP” with codes BT190821-1187 and BT190821-1192.

- Cases containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS TENDERLOIN 3/4” with codes BT190821-1155, BT190821-1157, BT190821-1171, BT190821-1200, BT190821-1201, BT190821-1202, BT190821-1203, BT190821-1204, and BT190821-1205.

50-lb. cases containing “AMERICAN BEEF PACKERS DESC: BEEF FOR FURTHER PROCESSING 75/25” with lot code 08347412719.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The FSIS said the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.

The FSIS said anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.