Over 400 dogs adopted from Cleveland Browns Puppy Pound

The Dawg Pound has adopted a milestone number of dogs in need of good homes from the Cleveland Browns training camp Puppy Pound.

Cleveland Browns spokesperson Rob McBurnett said 442 dogs have been adopted to date since the initiative launched in 2015.

Out of those 442, 82 of those puppies from the Northeast Ohio SPCA have found homes this season alone, and there are still five free open practice sessions in Berea to go, according to McBurnett.

To celebrate the occasion, McBurnett said Sugardale is presenting a $5,000 donation to the Northeast Ohio SPCA at Saturday’s training camp.

Northeast Ohio SPCA Executive Director Jeff Kocian said:

“The Northeast Ohio SPCA is humbled to receive such a generous donation from Sugardale. Our shelter is determined to turn the lives of shelter animals around by helping them find a forever home that will love them and accept them as part of their family. Many of the animals that come through our shelter experience a lonely start to their lives, but together, we can help every pet find a loving and accepting family. We extend our deepest gratitude to Sugardale and the Browns for helping us save the lives of so many furry friends during Browns training camp. We are truly blessed to have the continued support of such wonderful partners.”

McBurnett said Sugardale became the presenting partner of the Browns Puppy Pound in 2019, providing new owners with a puppy starter kit and hosting a station where adopters can take their first family photo with their new four-legged furry friend.

The Northeast Ohio SPCA is a nonprofit no-kill shelter located on 9555 Brookpark Road in Parma.

