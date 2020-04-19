More than 5.7K turn out for COVID-19 drive-thru testing statewide

More than 5,700 people participated in Tennessee's expanded drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Saturday.

The state began free drive-thru testing statewide this weekend and will continue for the next two weekends.

Governor Bill Lee said testing is open and free to everyone regardless of symptoms. Individuals who get tested remain in their vehicles for the entire testing process.

The health department said participants can expect to get their results within 72 hours.

The following new locations will open on Sunday:

Claiborne County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Claiborne County Health Department 620 Davis St., New Tazewell

Coffee County

12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Coffee County Administrative Plaza 1329 McArthur St., Manchester

Fayette County

12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Oakland First Baptist Church 8695 US-64, Somerville

Grainger County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Grainger County Health Department 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge

Madison County

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jackson Fairgrounds 800 South Highland Ave., Jackson

McMinn County

12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Athens Regional Park 101 Regional Park Drive, Athens

Pickett County

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. B & K Grocery Parking Lot 8460 Highway 111, Byrdstown

Roane County

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Roane State Community College - Harriman Campus, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman

Sumner County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Gallatin High School 700 Dan P. Herron Drive,

Gallatin Union County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Union County Health Department 4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville

