Over 7K Tennesseans turn out for COVID-19 testing

The Tennessee Health Department reported 7,100 Tennesseans were tested for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Local health departments across the state alongside members of the Tennessee National Guard tested individuals at drive-thru and walk-up testing sites Saturday and Sunday.

"Tennesseans across the state heeded the call of ‘when in doubt, get a test’ and we believe these efforts will be an important part of our overall strategy to reboot Tennessee’s economy,” said Gov. Lee.

Governor Bill Lee said testing is open and free to everyone regardless of symptoms. Individuals who get tested remain in their vehicles for the entire testing process.

There are currently 9,667 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee and 181 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.