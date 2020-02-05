Overcoming homelessness with jobs, care, confidence

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville program provides tools for self-sufficiency for people who are homeless in a 10-county area.
Success stories from the Ministerial Association Temporary Shelter include Gordon Paul, who is proud to use his years of experience as a cook now at the Jersey Girl Diner.
Paul just began lodging at the MATS in early 2020 and found a welcoming, nonjudgmental atmosphere.
"When I first walked in, all I seen was a smile, and they said welcome," Paul said.
More than a safe place to stay, MATS offers structure and requires what the Executive Director Tonya Polidoro describes as a way to move toward independence.
"They come in, they have 30 days to find a job, and once they find that job we start the budgeting process with them," Polidoro said.
"You may have that assumption that we don't have a homeless problem here. And I think that's because the program works so well," said Polidoro.
"I save up enough money to move out on my own," said Gordon proudly, during this search for a rental apartment.
MATS is the recipient of a fundraising run/walk in March in Morristown.
