Overloaded extension cord causes house fire in Greene County

Officials said an extension cord was the cause of a fire in Greene County.

Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department officials said crews responded to a structure fire at Trails End Lane Saturday night.

Crews said the fire was caused by an electrical short in an extension cord that had too many things plugged into it.

Midway Volunteer Fire Department, Debusk Fire Department, Greene County Sheriff's Office, and the Red Cross assisted at the scene.

Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department officials warn people to use caution when plugging things into an extension cord.

