Overnight demonstrators stand-in at Morristown police headquarters

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - As protests against police brutality strike the nation, many followed suit in Morristown Saturday night.
Police Chief Roger Overholt told WVLT News the protest was peaceful to start around 9 p.m. It wasn't until around midnight law enforcement had to heavily patrol the area.
Overholt said a lingering group started throwing water bottles and rocks thrown at police.
WVLT News' cameras captured what appeared to more than 40 young people staging a sit-in at police headquarters around midnight.
Several law enforcement agencies, including THP and Jefferson County officers stood by while the young people took a knee.
Overholt said a few people were arrested.
No major injuries were reported, however Chief Overholt said an officer took a rock to the lower leg.
