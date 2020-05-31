Overnight demonstrators stand-in at Morristown police headquarters

As protests against police brutality strike the nation, many followed suit in Morristown Saturday night.

Police Chief Roger Overholt told WVLT News the protest was peaceful to start around 9 p.m. It wasn't until around midnight law enforcement had to heavily patrol the area.

Overholt said a lingering group started throwing water bottles and rocks thrown at police.

WVLT News' cameras captured what appeared to more than 40 young people staging a sit-in at police headquarters around midnight.

Several law enforcement agencies, including THP and Jefferson County officers stood by while the young people took a knee.

Overholt said a few people were arrested.

No major injuries were reported, however Chief Overholt said an officer took a rock to the lower leg.

