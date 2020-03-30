Overnight lane closures scheduled for I-40 resurfacing

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said lanes of I-40 eastbound and westbound will close between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday beginning March 29.

The closures are part of resurfacing work TDOT crews are set to complete between mile marker 375 and the West Hills exit.

TDOT has several additional projects planned for the same time frame, including guardrail and overhead sign repair.

To see TDOT's full list of planned projects for the weekclick here.

