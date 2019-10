Traffic was backed up on I-40 east Friday morning after a tractor overturned near Rutledge Pike.

I-40 west was affected by delays due to rubbernecking, TDOT said.

I-640 west was also experiencing heavy traffic, but no indients were reported in that area.

No injuries were reported in relation to the overturned trailer.

TDOT Smartway reported crews expect the crash to be cleared by 9 a.m.

