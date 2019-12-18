Owner claims residents won't have to move after city condemns apartment building

The City of Knoxville posted a notice saying habitation of Southernaire Apartments is "prohibited and unlawful."

Southernaire Apartments were condemned due to "serious plumbing issues" / Source: (WVLT)

A man who claims to be the owner of the building, Shiran Brodt, told WVLT Ashley Bohle that residents will not have to move despite the notice that says the building is unfit for human habitation.

City Codes Enforcement representative Robert Moyers said 201 Avenue B was “deemed unfit for human habitation because there’s a serious plumbing problem.”

Brodt says he has plans in place for a plumber to fix the issue.

A notice was sent to residents saying they must vacate the property within 30 days, but the owner is advising residents to stay put.

Moyers said he would be less concerned about the plumbing issue if there were porta-potties on site. He advised people living there who need help to contact the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee.

WVLT News crews observed that porta-potties were present outside the apartments on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the city, each resident at the apartments received a fine on Wednesday that Brodt will be held responsible for.

