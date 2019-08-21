Owner of Fort Loudon waste facility given warning for code violations

The owner of a Knox County waste center has been given a warning for fire code violations months after a large fire broke out at the facility, officials say.

On August 21, officials confirmed the Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling Center had recently been issued a warning because materials stacked at the site could be a potential fire hazard.

A large fire broke out at the Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling Center on May 1. Investigators said the fire was caused by a piece of equipment backfiring. KFD said a forklift that had a propane tank backfired and shot out flames, lighting bits of paper on fire.

The center was barred from bringing more materials in after the incident.

Officials said the owner was not issued a written warning for the code violations, but he reportedly is working with officials to get the site up to code.

