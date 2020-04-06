PBS provides free learning resources for Tennessee students at home

Students across Tennessee have a free remote learning tool that is as close as the television.

East Tennessee PBS is partnering with the Tennessee Department of Education to provide a virtual classroom setting each weekday that students can access at home this school year. The classroom begins with a review of each grade's basic skills.

"Even though schools are closed, education is not. You are still learning and growing every day and we want to help," said Tennessee's Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn. "The Tennessee Department of Education is thrilled to be able to offer a number of opportunities for learning at home. We are so grateful for the partnership with PBS."

On East Tennessee Public Television, classroom-related programming is listed now from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and again from 1:00 to 2:30 pm each weekday.

Dr. Schwinn is commending teachers for adjusting to remote teaching while students and their families adjust to learning in this manner.

"I'm so deeply grateful for the outstanding teachers across the state who have developed these lessons especially for you," said Schwinn. "Tune in, keep growing, keep learning. You're doing a great job!"

