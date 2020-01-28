PETA says retire Punxsutawney Phil, use animatronic groundhog instead

PETA has reached out to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club and urged them to retire Phil and use an animatronic groundhog for Groundhog Day instead, WHJL reported.

“Gentle, vulnerable groundhogs are not barometers,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said. “PETA is offering the club a win-win situation: Breathe life into a tired tradition and finally do right by a long-suffering animal.”

Traditionally, the club uses a groundhog every year to predict when spring will come.

PETA added, "Today’s young people are born into a world of terabytes, and to them, watching a nocturnal rodent being pulled from a fake hole isn’t even worthy of a text message. This is a generation whose members book rides on their smart phones and will never walk into a bank to deposit a check. Ignoring the nation’s fast-changing demographics might well prove the end of Groundhog Day."

