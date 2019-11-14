False alarm leads to police radio review in Knox County Schools

A false alarm at Powell High School back in September raised concerns for potential communications issues in Knox County Schools.

KCS is looking into a potential communication concern for school resource officers. / Source: WVLT News

KCS is looking into some changes where police radios are concerned for school resource officers. Some of the older schools were built with thicker materials like concrete that can block the signal of police radios. This could prevent officers from effectively communicating with each other in a case of an emergency.

"My understanding right now is there will be an analysis of our buildings to see what the radio communication is like and then if there is an issue we will work with our board and county commission too." said Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas. "It may take some time, but where there are issues we would address those."

Both KCS and Knox County Sheriff's Office agree that the students and teachers in schools are the top priority.

"We are in favor of anything that is going to increase the security of the students, faculty and my officers." said KCSO Captain Les Mullins.

KCS is looking into conducting police radio tests with police to pinpoint the problem. This will be discussed during next week's county commissions meeting.

