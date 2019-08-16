PRESEASON RANKINGS | Varsity All-Access Top 8

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- WVLT will release high school football team rankings every week this season.
Teams in WVLT's coverage area are eligible to be included.
The poll is decided in a vote, by a panel of our staff members who follow high school football throughout the year.
***PRESEASON TOP 8***
1. Alcoa (32–Unanimous)
2. Maryville (26)
3. Central (20)
4. Catholic (19)
5. Powell (14)
6. Farragut (12)
7. Greenback (10)
8. Oak Ridge (4)
RV: West (2), South Doyle (2), Fulton (2), Anderson Co. (1)
**The number beside a team's name denotes the number of points the team received in the poll.