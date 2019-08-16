PRESEASON RANKINGS | Varsity All-Access Top 8

WVLT will release high school football team rankings every week this season.

Teams in WVLT's coverage area are eligible to be included.

The poll is decided in a vote, by a panel of our staff members who follow high school football throughout the year.

***PRESEASON TOP 8***

1. Alcoa (32–Unanimous)

2. Maryville (26)

3. Central (20)

4. Catholic (19)

5. Powell (14)

6. Farragut (12)

7. Greenback (10)

8. Oak Ridge (4)

RV: West (2), South Doyle (2), Fulton (2), Anderson Co. (1)

**The number beside a team's name denotes the number of points the team received in the poll.