Pace discontinues Knoxville bikeshare permanently due to COVID-19

Pace bikeshare announced Tuesday that services will be permanently discontinued in Knoxville due to the pandemic.

"The effects of COVID-19 on all our communities has been tragic," the Pace team wrote in a release. "Sadly, the pandemic has also adversely impacted Zagster's business, and we regret to inform you that we will be shutting down the bikeshare effective immediately."

Pace reminded customers that they have enjoyed serving the community and providing "bikeshare to thousands of riders over the years."

The company said they have disabled rides and will also terminate all of their rider accounts.

"All bikes and stations will begin to be removed from your community this week."

If you have questions about your Pace account, you can contact the company by emailing them at support@ridepace.com.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.